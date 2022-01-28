Falling this year on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of the new Lunar calendar.
The occasion is marked by Chinese communities all over the world, so it’s worth checking to ensure your favourite takeaway is open for business.
1. Tang
Tang Restaurant |241 Fylde Road, Ashton, PR2 2NH |01772 729545 |One review said: “The food here is outstanding as is the service. Tang’s menu choices extend far beyond the traditional and offer the chance to try new, imaginative dishes.”
2. Roasta
Roasta Preston |43 Plungington Road, PR1 7EP |01772 827958 |One review said: “Pure bliss eating at Roasta Preston, the menu, taste and friendship all great. Only made better by the hospitality, warmth, welcome and exceptional customer service by the staff. Great experience.”
3. Barton Takeaway
Barton Fish and Chips |637 Garstang Road, PR3 5DQ |01772 866288 |One review said: “We have been using Barton Fish and Chips for about 10 years. Fish and Chips are excellent, and the Chinese food is the best around. Staff very polite and everything clean. Never had a bad meal. Always busy.”
4. Azuma
Azuma |125-126 Friargate, PR1 2EE |01772 822688 | One review said: “This place has friendly staff and delicious authentic food. Always a pleasure.”