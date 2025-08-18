Best Mexican restaurants according to TripAdvisor for National Fajita Day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:23 BST

Sizzling skillets, citrusy marinades and warm, pillowy tortillas - Lancashire’s top spot for Mexican fare knows exactly how to turn National Fajita Day into a full-on fiesta.

Lancashire is sizzling for National Fajita Day and according to recent Tripadvisor rankings - the county’s top-rated Mexican spots are more than ready to bring the heat. Expect that unmistakable theatre of cast-iron skillets arriving at the table still crackling, onions and peppers caramelising before your eyes, and marinades bright with citrus and a touch of smoke. It’s hands-on food made for sharing: stack, roll, and repeat.

What puts these favourites at the top isn’t just the spectacle, but the details. Tortillas are warm and pliant, guacamole is lime-fresh, and salsas range from mellow to fiery so everyone can dial in their perfect bite. Whether you go for juicy chicken, well-seared steak, or generous veggie fajitas packed with charred mushrooms and sweetcorn, the balance of seasoning and texture is spot on - plenty of sizzle without overpowering spice.

Service and value seal the deal. Reviewers shout out friendly teams who keep the extras flowing and offer smart guidance on heat levels and pairings. Portions are hearty enough for a celebration yet priced fairly, making these spots ideal for a midweek treat or a full-on fiesta. If you’re marking National Fajita Day, the Tripadvisor standouts in Lancashire deliver exactly what the day deserves.

Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA

1. Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it’s one of the best I’ve been to." | Common Bar & Kitchen

Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | Common Bar & Kitchen

Photo Sales
Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

2. Cinco's Mexican Restaurant

Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA | Google

Photo Sales
Seven Sins bar in Lancaster

3. Seven Sins

Seven Sins bar in Lancaster | UGC

Photo Sales
1 Talbot Rd, Cookson St, Blackpool FY1 3EF

4. Mr. Basrai’s World Cuisines

1 Talbot Rd, Cookson St, Blackpool FY1 3EF | google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorLancashireRestaurants
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice