For one day only, Thursday, December 2, Greene King Local Pubs will hand over a pint of Ice Breaker on the house for those who sing the Christmas classic across their 408 UK sites.

You don’t have to go solo, either - you and your friends can recreate your favourite festive hits together and all win a free pint for your efforts

Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs, Andrew Gallagher, said: “Greene King Locals are more than just bricks and mortar – they’re a home away from home that bring people together, so we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s festivities than a good old Christmas carol and a pint.

Fancy breaking out a song for a free pint?

Pubs in and around Preston taking part are:

Guild, Fylde Road

Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble

Fleece Inn, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

Yarrow Bridge, Bolton Road, Chorley