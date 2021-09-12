Available to rent: Lake District Grade II Listed traditional inn and hotel

Kings Arm Hotel, Hawkshead

Situated close to the ever-popular tourist hotspots of Ambleside and Windermere, Hawkshead – with its winding, narrow, streets and traditional architecture – is a major draw for walkers, climbers and cyclists and is one of the best bases for exploring the Lake District.

The centrally-located Grade II listed Kings Arms sits proudly in the bustling village square and could be yours at a guide rent of £90,000 per annum, along with a new Free of Tie of Lease.

The two-storey property, which is steeped in more than 500 years of history, has been tenanted and run by the same family for two generations, but approximately 40 years later they have decided to call time and move on to semi-retirement on health grounds.

John Kenyon, one of the current owners who have held the Kings Arms over three generations spanning 75 years, said: “Ideally we are looking for an experienced individual or couple to run this traditional and fabulously popular establishment. This is an almost unique opportunity – inns in the iconic village of Hawkshead rarely come to market.”

The inn boasts a ‘real’ fireplace and hearth in the bar, a bar servery that was hand-crafted by the current owners’ grandfather (a time-served local joiner) more than half a century ago, as well as exposed beams throughout. It also features a low-walled beer patio (approximately 20 covers) that looks out on to the village square and its imposing Norman church, pavement seating (under licence), letting accommodation which includes five double rooms and three family rooms (all en-suite), a single bed staff room, commercially fitted

kitchen and full-width cellar affording opportunity to stock a wide range of real ales.

The property is currently on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets. Lesley Watmough, divisional director, said: “Opportunities like this don’t come about often so we are expecting high levels of demands.”