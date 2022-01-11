Are you doing Veganuary? Here are 10 of the best vegan and vegan-friendly eateries in Lancashire according to Google reviews

Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched.

Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses alike to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.

To find out more visit the Veganuary website here.

And if you fancy heading out to sample some vegan delights, here are 10 top eateries in the Lancashire area you should try:

1. Coco's Soul Food Friargate, Preston - "Really gorgeous vegan roasted veg caribbean curry" (Google reviewer)

2. Turtle Bay Birley Street, Preston - "Great place, lots of vegan options, great atmosphere" (Google reviewer)

3. RK Dining Plungington Road, Preston - "Amazing vegan options!" (Google reviewer)

4. Ravenous Cannon Street, Preston - "Amazing vegan options that are great value for money!" (Google reviewer)