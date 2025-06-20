9 of the best ice cream parlours in Lancashire

Do you stick with the classic vanilla topped with raspberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles and a trusty flake, or are you tempted by bold flavours like bubblegum, Biscoff, or zingy lemon meringue?
Across Lancashire from charming market towns to scenic countryside spots, there’s no shortage of places to grab a scoop of something delicious.
Whether you’re drawn to stylish ice cream parlours experimenting with new flavours or prefer the charm of traditional family run kiosks, Lancashire’s ice cream scene offers something to suit every taste and every generation.
2. Billy Bob’s Myerscough
Billy Bob’s Myerscough is a 1950s America-style venue featuring play areas, and an outdoor walk-up hamburger and ice cream stand selling a variety of flavours. Enjoy your refreshments at the outdoor seating options or grab a seat on the school bus. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Tootsies Ice Cream
Tootsies Ice Cream is an Ice Cream parlour, coffee shop and café based on Liverpool Road, Little Hoole near Preston. The staff manufacture their own award winning ice cream and usually have 30 flavours in stock at any one time. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Wallings Ice Cream
Three generations of the Walling family operate this working farm, with Wallings ice cream being made using milk from their herd of cows in the fields across the road.
There is also a variety of dairy free Gelato flavours at the venue on Garstang Road, Cockerham. Photo: Garth Hamer