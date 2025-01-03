Dry January: 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make at home
- People across the UK are taking part in Dry January
- Mocktails are a great alcohol-free alternative
- Here are 8 mocktail recipes from a mojito to a pina colada
It’s January, and many of us will be looking to make some lifestyle changes.
Many people will be taking part in Dry January, a month-long initiative that encourages people to stay sober.
But while we are remaining alcohol-free, we might still find ourselves craving the taste of a cocktail.
‘Mocktails’ are a non-alcoholic version that we can enjoy, and they are fairly easy to make ourselves at home.
Here are 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make:
Passionfruit Martini Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Passionfruit syrup
- Pineapple juice
- Orange juice
- Sparkling water
- Slice of passion fruit
- Lemonade
- Ice
Pina Colada Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Pineapple juice
- Coconut cream
- Slice of pineapple
- Ice
Limoncello Mocktail
- Non-alcoholic prosecco
- Lemon juice
- Sugar
- Slice of lemon
- Ice
On The Beach Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Orange juice
- Cranberry juice
- Lemonade
- Ice
Espresso Martini Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Cold Espresso
- Vanilla syrup
- Non-alcoholic spirit
- Coffee bean
- Ice
Mojito Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Lime juice
- Soda water
- Mint leaves
- Sugar
- Ice
Strawberry Daquiri Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Frozen strawberries
- Lime juice
- Lemonade
- Sugar
- Crushed ice
Blue Lagoon Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Lemon juice
- Lemonade
- Blue curacao syrup
- Slice of lemon
- Maraschino cherry
- Ice
