For many, it’s the best meal of the week – and there are plenty of places in Lancashire plating up a quality Sunday dinner.

A heaving plate of meat covered in gravy, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and a healthy serving of vegetables – the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes.

We asked our readers which places served the best Sunday dinner in Lancashire to help you get your weekend plans sorted.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1. The Stag

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.3 out of 5 (582 Google reviews) | "The roast beef dinner was superb, loads of fresh veg and the beef was lovely. Highly recommend."

2. The Spinners

Cowling Road, Chorley, PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (834 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to have a nice relaxing meal, with cracking staff and owners."

3. The Ley Inn

Back Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7EU | 4.3 out of 5 (777 Google reviews) | "Food is unbelievable, Sunday roast is definitely great value for money and very good service too."

4. The Eagle at Weeton

Singleton Road, Preston, PR4 3NB | 4.5 out of 5 (1,458 Google reviews) | "Fab food, great service and good atmosphere to the place."

