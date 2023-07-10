News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

23 retro chocolate bars Preston and Blackpool want to see return, from Spira and Walnut Whips to Marathons and Turkish Delight

We all know that chocolate was way better back in the day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

And so, in celebration of World Chocolate Day last week, we asked you what retro chocolate bars you wanted to see back on the shelves, from discontinued favourites to tweaked classics. Here are the most popular suggestions…

Also, be sure not to miss…

The 13 best places to get a kebab in Preston according to you

The 14 best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast according to you

The 23 best places for Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble according to you

The 34 best places for Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to you

Spira

1. Retro chocolate bars Lancastrians want to return

Spira Photo: Cadbury's

Photo Sales
Bar Six

2. Retro chocolate bars Lancastrians want to see return

Bar Six Photo: Cadbury's

Photo Sales
Bliss

3. Retro chocolate bars Lancastrians want to see return

Bliss Photo: Cadbury's

Photo Sales
Cabana

4. Retro chocolate bars Lancastrians want to see return

Cabana Photo: Rowntree's

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonSouth Ribble