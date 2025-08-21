19 of the best burger spots in Lancashire on National Burger Day

Today marks National Burger Day in the UK traditionally held on the Thursday before the August bank holiday - making today the perfect excuse to indulge in burger heaven.
This unofficial foodie holiday is all about celebrating the mighty burger in all its gloriously messy, flavour-packed forms. From beef, veggie, or beyond. Across the country burger joints are marking the occasion withvarious discounts, specials and new limited-edition creations.
Here in Lancashire the burger scene is sizzling with a variety of different places offering some quality tasting burgers. Whether you seek budget quality, quirky flavour mixing or gourmet indulgence, here are 19 fantastic spots in Lancashire to grab a burger.