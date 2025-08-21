19 of the best burger spots in Lancashire on National Burger Day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:14 BST

It’s National Burger Day today on Thursday August 21 and here are the best spots in and around Lancashire to get the most delicious burger.

Today marks National Burger Day in the UK traditionally held on the Thursday before the August bank holiday - making today the perfect excuse to indulge in burger heaven.

This unofficial foodie holiday is all about celebrating the mighty burger in all its gloriously messy, flavour-packed forms. From beef, veggie, or beyond. Across the country burger joints are marking the occasion withvarious discounts, specials and new limited-edition creations.

Here in Lancashire the burger scene is sizzling with a variety of different places offering some quality tasting burgers. Whether you seek budget quality, quirky flavour mixing or gourmet indulgence, here are 19 fantastic spots in Lancashire to grab a burger.

Market Street, Lancaster

1. All Hopes No Promises 1

Market Street, Lancaster | All Hopes No Promises

7, Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DG

2. West Coast Rock Cafe 2

7, Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DG | Third Party

23 Queens Square, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7BW

3. Edwin's Street Food 3

23 Queens Square, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7BW | Tripadvisor

28 Corporation St, Blackpool FY1 1EJ

4. The Bank Bar and Grill 4

28 Corporation St, Blackpool FY1 1EJ | Tripadvisor

