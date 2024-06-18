The nation has football fever at the minute and pubs and restaurants across Lancashire are tempting people to watch all the action with special food and drink offers.
We have scoured the internet for some great food and drink deals for you to enjoy over the tournament, which is scheduled to finish on July 14.
Are there any other great deals we have missed out? Email your suggestions to [email protected]
1. The Bay Horse, Chorley
This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches. | Google
2. The Bridgewater, Darwen
This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches. | Google
3. The Bull Hotel, Poulton-le-Fylde
This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.
| OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
4. Revolution, Preston
People can book to watch Euro 2024 matches here and they have the option to skip the queues at the bar by pre booking some iced up beer buckets for when you arrive. Cocktails are also on a 2-4-1 deal. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.