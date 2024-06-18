17 restaurants, bars and pubs in Lancashire offering Euro 2024 food and drink deals during the tournament

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:09 BST

It’s official, the UEFA Euro 2024 has kicked off and England have already won their first match.

The nation has football fever at the minute and pubs and restaurants across Lancashire are tempting people to watch all the action with special food and drink offers.

We have scoured the internet for some great food and drink deals for you to enjoy over the tournament, which is scheduled to finish on July 14. 

Are there any other great deals we have missed out? Email your suggestions to [email protected]

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

1. The Bay Horse, Chorley

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

2. The Bridgewater, Darwen

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

3. The Bull Hotel, Poulton-le-Fylde

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

People can book to watch Euro 2024 matches here and they have the option to skip the queues at the bar by pre booking some iced up beer buckets for when you arrive. Cocktails are also on a 2-4-1 deal.

4. Revolution, Preston

People can book to watch Euro 2024 matches here and they have the option to skip the queues at the bar by pre booking some iced up beer buckets for when you arrive. Cocktails are also on a 2-4-1 deal. | Google

