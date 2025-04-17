The annual awards ceremony, which returns to London in June, highlights a fantastic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

The 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Across the North West, 15 pubs and bars across the region have been nominated in the prestigious National Pub & Bar Award, including establishments in Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside, Manchester, and Lancashire.

As well as County and Regional winners, the awards night will crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The ceremony will take place on June 24, 2025. Take a look below to see which North West pubs and bars have been nominated...

1 . St Peter's Tavern St Peters Tavern - 74 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH | LiverpoolWorld Photo Sales

2 . The Black Bull The Black Bull - Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8AW | Google Photo Sales

3 . Boaters Bar Boaters Bar, Bowness - Glebe Rd, Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere LA23 3HE | Google Photo Sales

4 . Bunbury Arms Bunbury Arms - Little Stanney Ln, Stoak, Chester CH2 4HW | Google Photo Sales