10 of the best-rated rooftop bars you should visit - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 14:53 BST

These are the best places to sip on a drink in the sun ☀️

As we are in the midst of a hot weather period, many of us are searching for outdoor venues to sip on a drink in the sun.

Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best rooftop bars across the UK, which are the ideal hang-out spot during the summer months.

A personalised morning news round-up with NationalWorld Today - sign up here.

Here are 10 of the best pubs for pie in the UK according to DesignMyNight.

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen in Leeds is a three-floor music venue, which according to DesignMyNight is a great place to hang-out with large groups of friends.

1. Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen in Leeds is a three-floor music venue, which according to DesignMyNight is a great place to hang-out with large groups of friends. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Sky Garden in London is known as a “public garden” which boasts 360-degree views of the skyline. It is home to three restaurants and two bars.

2. Sky Garden, London

Sky Garden in London is known as a “public garden” which boasts 360-degree views of the skyline. It is home to three restaurants and two bars. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
The Roof Terrace at Varsity in Cambridge is an excellent spot for amazing day-to-night views, which is loved by locals and visitors alike.

3. The Roof Terrace at Varsity, Cambridge

The Roof Terrace at Varsity in Cambridge is an excellent spot for amazing day-to-night views, which is loved by locals and visitors alike. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Located in Canary Wharf, Bōkan is a deluxe bar which offers amazing views of London.

4. Bōkan, London

Located in Canary Wharf, Bōkan is a deluxe bar which offers amazing views of London. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostPubssummer
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice