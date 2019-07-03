First Time Buy: Zetland Street, Preston

Have your say

Well located and modern

A well presented property in a quiet cul-de-sac.

-

Conveniently located for access to all the local amenities, including schools, Preston City Centre, the Capitol Centre, main motorway connections and bus routes.

On internal inspection the property briefly comprises of an entrance vestibule, spacious lounge, modern dining kitchen, a master bedroom with fitted furniture, second bedroom and a contemporary shower room.

Externally the property benefits from a wall enclosed private flagged rear yard with gated access.

The property is ideal for a first time buy or investment opportunity, viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the location and property on offer. Currently being offered freehold and with no further chain.

-

Address: Zetland Street, Preston

Price: £87,500

Agent: Dewhurst Homes,01772 788811