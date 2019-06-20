First Time Buy: Threefields, Ingol

Two-bedroom first-floor apartment
This is a great opportunity to own a well presented first floor apartment .
It is in set in a popular location, within easy reach of the local amenities, schools, main motorway connections, Royal Preston Hospital and Preston City Centre.
The property briefly comprises; entrance hall with newly fitted composite door and staircase to the first floor.
There is a generous sized landing with built-in storage cupboards, and a walk in cloakroom with hanging rails and shelving.
The modern kitchen has matching wall and base units , an integrated oven and a washing machine and there are two bedrooms and a bathroom and a spacious lounge with UPVC door leading to the balcony which has an outdoor store.
Currently being offered with no further chain.
Address: Threefields, Ingol
Price: £70,000
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811