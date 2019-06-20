First Time Buy: Threefields, Ingol

Have your say

Two-bedroom first-floor apartment

This is a great opportunity to own a well presented first floor apartment .

-

It is in set in a popular location, within easy reach of the local amenities, schools, main motorway connections, Royal Preston Hospital and Preston City Centre.

The property briefly comprises; entrance hall with newly fitted composite door and staircase to the first floor.

There is a generous sized landing with built-in storage cupboards, and a walk in cloakroom with hanging rails and shelving.

The modern kitchen has matching wall and base units , an integrated oven and a washing machine and there are two bedrooms and a bathroom and a spacious lounge with UPVC door leading to the balcony which has an outdoor store.

-

Currently being offered with no further chain.

Address: Threefields, Ingol

Price: £70,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811