First-time buy: Renovated semi-detached house is ready to move into

Have your say

End mews property is set on a very generous plot

This recently renovated end mews property is set on a very generous plot in a much sought after quiet cul de sac.

-

It has been finished to a high standard throughout and benefits from having newly fitted UPVC double glazing, dining kitchen, and bathroom.

It has a ULIsmart Nest heating system and planning permission for an orangery and a detached garage.

The accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hallway, lounge with surround-sound wiring, dining kitchen with understairs storage cupboard, two double bedrooms both of which have fitted wardrobes and a house bathroom.

There is a lawned front garden, tarmac driveway parking for two-three cars, large rear garden with new fence borders and a detached brick-built outbuilding.

-

Address: Whinsands Close, Fulwood

Price: £160,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811