Fancy a break from the daily commute? Here's a home and business rolled into one

Beautiful farmhouse with retail units could prove to be a superb investment

This extensive, rural plot in Catforth, boasts superb potential for several business investments and a stunning detached farmhouse; all situated in approximately 4.59 acres.

It is nestled in a private plot, benefitting from undisrupted countryside views, yet with excellent accessibility to amenities such as good schools, the Lancaster Canal, Fulwood, Garstang and main motorway connections.

The striking farmhouse briefly comprises; entrance hallway, contemporary breakfast kitchen with matching wall and base units with rolled over edge work surfaces and tiled splash backs,sink and drainer with a chrome swan neck mixer tap, Kenwood range-style cooker with a matching canopy extractor, central island with a granite rolled over edge work surface, integrated dishwasher and pull-out larder.

The spacious lounge has a feature log burner and there is a separate utility room, two ground floor double bedrooms with an en suite to the master bedroom.

To the first floor there are a further two double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

There is extensive outdoor space and what were previous farm buildings are converted into seven different rental units, plus a large café, totalling an annual income of £23,000.

There is a spacious wrap around garden with beautifully tended laid lawns, stone flagged pathways and decorative gravel area to the front and side providing off-road parking.

Address: Roots Lane, Catforth

Price: £700,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

