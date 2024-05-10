The Telegraph has named Morecambe beach 13th in its top 20, pointing out the beauty locals already know.

The Telegraph article said: “Lancashire’s seaside towns look out onto big skies and the Irish sea – both grey as often as blue – and massive Saharas of sandy beach.

“Silting and changing currents mean tides rarely venture in, which is great for power kites and moody photos, less so for bathing.

“Morecambe is a different kettle of cockles, with the water coming up to the prom twice a day and then drawing back to the sea. This brings other benefits besides a quick dip close to where you left the car.

“The foreshore is a haven for birds and the sands left behind by the retreating tide are a whirl of shifting patterns, framed by the southern fells of the Lake District.

“No wonder Turner painted Morecambe Bay during his Cumbria trip. The statue of Eric Morecambe shows the country’s favourite comic in his “Bring Me Sunshine” dance-pose, with binoculars dangling. That’s Morecambe: fun, feathered things and nostalgically harking back past times.”

In April, TimeOut media placed Morecambe at number 28 in its ‘handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches’ –the only Lancashire beach to make the cut.

So with the temperatures warming up and the summer just around the corner, we’ve picked out some more of the nicest beaches to visit in and around our area, but be careful – although they’re very pretty, bear in mind that some can be dangerous with mud flats, rocks and quickly-turning tides.

1 . Southport The golden sands of Southport Beach are part of the 22-mile Sefton coastline leading from the Mersey into the Ribble Estuary.In Southport there's an array of shops, arcades, restaurants and a promenade with a ride-on train for younger ones.

2 . Bispham Beach Set between Blackpool North Shore and Cleveleys, Bispham has extensive man-made sea defences, known locally as "The Cliffs" and views along the coast and out towards the Irish Sea.According to thebeachguide.co.uk, the at high tide, the beach can be completely submerged, but when the tide is out a stretch of wet sands slopes very gently into the sea. They say: "The beach is accessed via steps so is not really suitable for those with mobility problems. The upper and lower promenades however are wheelchair/pushchair friendly and are also used by cyclists."

3 . Morecambe beach Morecambe beach is a little quieter these days than in its early 1900's heyday, but there's still arcades, shops, fish and chip shops and ice cream parlours along the seafront.According to thebeachguide.co.uk "there is no lifeguard cover and visitors need to beware of the dangers in the area. Incredibly fast tides, quicksand and other hazards make it dangerous to stray far out into the bay."Dogs are banned from the beach from the start of May to the end of September, but are allowed on the promenade if on leads.