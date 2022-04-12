There are categories for junior bakers, hobbyist bakers and professional bakers to show Chorley their culinary skills.

Gary Hall, Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: “A Taste of Chorley is a fantastic event and showcases the absolute best of what Chorley has to offer in the food and drink world.

“The competitions we have across the weekend are always great fun and as it’s free to enter, so why not take part this year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Taste of Chorley event winner

“I’m looking forward to the event this June and cannot wait to see the community coming together once again at this great event!”

There will be prizes for the Bake Off winners sponsored by Bee’s Country Kitchen and The Brinscall Baker.

Competition categories are:

One of the winners from a previous Taste of Chorley event organised by Chorley Council.

Over 16s and Adult Hobby Bakers/ Professional Bakers Classes

Chorley Cake – five Chorley cakes made from shortcrust pastry and dried fruit in a round flattened shape with a partially revealed filling

Victoria Sponge – a Victoria sandwich cake filled with raspberry jam only

Lancashire Cheese Scone – five cheese scones made with Lancashire cheese

Flashback to crowds at A Taste of Chorley in 2021

Vegan Celebration Cake – any flavour, any theme, any design but special enough to be a showstopper

Jubilee Afternoon Tea – To include a minimum of two savoury items, one of which must be a sandwich and two sweet items, one of which must be a cake, all to be Queen's Jubilee themed

Budget Flapjack – cheap but definitely cheerful, can be any flavour but must include costings per portion, the more cost effective the better!

Under 16 Junior Bakers Classes

A Taste of Chorley event winner!

Biscuits – five fabulously decorated shortbread/vanilla biscuits

Cupcakes – five fabulously decorated sponge cupcakes

Celebration Cake – Queen’s Jubilee themed celebration cake, any flavour to be judged on taste and design

Entrants may only enter once per category and all the rules can be found on the website.

Sign up, for free, online at https://checkoutchorley.com/atasteofchorley/

A Taste of Chorley will take place in Chorley Town centre.