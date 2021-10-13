Get a sneak preview of the Halloween charity event which will get Lancashire's hearts pounding

The pals are holding a Halloween Carn-evil event in aid of the British Heart Foundation over the next few weekends.

There will be a scare-fest walk-through marquee in St James Gardens, Leyland, with live actors, providing shocks galore, as well as lots of other Halloween treats for kids and grown-ups alike.

There are adult-only events (over-13s allowed with an accompanying adult) on Friday, October 15, Saturday, October 16, Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with a minimum donation of £3 per person.

There will be spooky thrills at a Halloween fund-raiser at St James Gardens, Leyland, this October

You don’t have to book, just turn up on your chosen evening with your donation. Organisers are asking people to note that no change will be given, so please bring the correct change, or be prepared to donate a little extra.