Paul Priestley passed away on April 19 at the age of 46.

A former Heysham High and Central Lancaster High School student, Paul had struggled with his mental health over the years and had been unable to get enough help, and last week he sadly ended his battle on his own terms.

Paul, who studied welding and fabrication at Lancaster & Morecambe College, leaves two children and three grandchildren as well as four younger siblings.

His family are now hoping people will help to raise the much-needed funds to give Paul the send-off he deserves.

His heartbroken sister Bernie said: “My brother was the life and soul of a community. He was loved by every person that ever knew him and met him.

"He has struggled with his mental health over the years and lacked the help that he really needed.

"He was an amazing father to Shane and Charlene, a fantastic grandad to Leon, Maisie and Kayla, and the best big brother I could ask for.

"Unfortunately the demons he was battling got too much for him over the last 12 months and on Tuesday he was unable to cope with these demons any longer and could not find the fight to battle them any longer.

"We are broken in so many ways and are left to pick up all the pieces that are left behind.

"Above all else, we have the most emotional task of organising a funeral. Unfortunately none of us are financially well off enough to pay for this on our own and are asking if you would contribute to the cost.

"Anything from as little as a pound would be appreciated to give him the send-off he deserves.

"I know he would have helped anyone else and now it's everyone's chance to help him.”

Paul’s younger brother Vincent added: “I'm the youngest in the family and when my parents passed away in 2008 when I was 12, he became a father figure to me."

