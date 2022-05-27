Chorley scout leader's plea for adult volunteers to help the group survive and grow

Chorley Methodists Scouts have been inundated with enquiries for places, but the organisers don’t have enough adult volunteers to be able to expand its sections.

The surge in interest comes not long after the Lancashire Post and sister title The Chorley Guardian reported on the town’s first scouts’ parade through Chorley in three years, marking St Georges Day.

Over 1,000 scouts took part.

Flashback to the Chorley scouts' parade on St George's Day in April

Now Andy Lewis, District Commissioner for Chorley, is appealing for volunteers as the scouts also look to open some new Squirrel section groups, for four to six year olds.

He said in a note to parents: “Without more volunteers we may have to start restricting the numbers that can attend or even closing sections.

"We are really short of adults in the team and need to get some of you with us on a more frequent basis if the group is going to survive and grow.

“There's lots of ways you can get more involved with Scouts as a parent, carer or family member, from helping out occasionally on a family rota or playing a vital role behind the scenes, to stepping up as a leader, our volunteering activities are as varied as you.

“We’re talking tidy uppers and tea makers, skills trainers, session planners and Zoom navigators, fundraisers and treasurers, and all-round team players to support our young people.

"You'll be amazed at the skills we can use for scout leaders.”