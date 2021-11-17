Chorley's Christmas lights are to be switched on by Olympic medallists Holly Bradshaw and Olivia Broome

The home-grown Tokyo Olympic champions will be joined by local favourites such as Ryan and Craig and Louby Lou the Clown.

Local choirs and singers will provide entertainment for the crowds.

The show starts at 2pm with the big light switch on expected at 5pm.

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw

Chorley’s Christmas Markets will also be returning for another year from 10am- 6pm.

Organised by Totally Locally Chorley, the market will feature food and drink, arts and crafts and gift stalls.

Father Christmas is likely to make an appearance.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “It’s hard to believe that Christmas has come around so soon but the excitement is definitely building.

Olympic bronze medallist Olivia Broome

“After last year’s celebrations were unable to go ahead as planned due to the pandemic, we are determined to make this one of the best yet.

“We have a fantastic Christmas market; brilliant entertainment for all the family and we’ve even managed to coax Father Christmas from his important preparations to come along to Chorley!

The festivities continue from November 27.

Flashback to a previous Christmas lights switch-on

Santa and his elves will be at Chorley Town Hall every weekend in the run up to Christmas and the Real Ice Rink will also return to the town on December 10.

The ice rink will run until January 4, 2022 (except Christmas Day) at Cleveland Street (across from the Town Hall).