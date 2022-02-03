Flashback: Runners take part in the 2021 Chorley 10k race

The Chorley 10K & the 2K Family Run - the third one - will take place on Sunday May 8 2022.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The Chorley 10K and 2K family run have been popular since we started the event in 2019, in terms of the amount of runners that compete and the crowds that come to cheer them on – it’s a fantastic atmosphere.

“Already we’ve had a great response, with a significant number of runners registering for this year’s race which is fantastic to see.

“There’ll be the running village on Fazakerley Street with running groups and sport related businesses, providing information on how people can get more involved in running. Plus, there’ll be face painting for the children, as well as everything else Chorley town centre has to offer.

“So, whether you’re a serious runner, fun runner or want to come along to cheer people on, it promises to be a great day.”

Registration for the event is now open for both races which will start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre - family, friends and residents are being urged to line the route and cheer on the runners.

The Chorley 10K race is a two-lap course, starting at 10:30 am, with the minimum entry age being 15 years. Entry fee is £18:50, or £16:50 if runners are a member of the UK Athletics/ARC Running Clubs.

The 10K is a chip-timed race with everyone who enters invited to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Runners must be aged four years and over to enter the 2K Family Run which starts at 9.30am. Entry fee for the 2K run is £6.50.

Parents/guardians are welcome to run with children but only those who have officially entered will receive a medal at the finish line.