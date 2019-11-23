Exclusive home is a little bit special

There's contemporary decor, plenty of space and country views

This executive five-bedroom detached family home was built in 2007 and is situated on the exclusive gated development of Grimsargh Manor with just six detached homes.

-

It briefly comprises; grand entrance hall with turned staircase to the first floor, main lounge with bay window and lovely stone fireplace, stunning open-plan living area with high specification kitchen, dining area and family area, a utility room, conservatory with French doors to the rear garden, snug to the front of the property with bay window, cloakroom, downstairs WC and a study.

To the first floor there is a galleried landing with oak doors to all the first floor rooms, a master bedroom with views over the countryside and a five piece en-suite, a second bedroom with views over the playing fields and cricket pitch and a modern en-suite, three further generous sized bedrooms and a contemporary four-piece family bathroom.

A block paved driveway has parking for several cars, there are well tended gardens and a double garage with electric doors.

Address: Grimsargh Manor

-

Price: £600,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811