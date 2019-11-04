Empty Grade II listed Ye Horns Inn in Goosnargh set for makeover

Have your say

A vacant Grade II listed pub in Goosnargh is to be given a makeover with four detached homes and eight holiday lodges coming to the site.

The proposals for Ye Horns Inn in Horns Lane have the green light from planning officers in Preston.

It means the existing western barn and rear extensions will be demolished and the car park will see alterations.

Goosnargh Parish Council had objected to the scheme even though they said the development of Ye Horns Inn was “a good idea and of benefit to locals”.

Their concerns were around the inadequate parking and road safety around the access from Horn’s Lane and the junction with Inglewhite Road.

However County Highways did not object and the plans were passed.