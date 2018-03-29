Emmerdale star in Lancaster for dementia event

A TV star will visit Lancaster to take part in a pioneering project designed to help people with dementia.

John Middleton, who starred in Emmerdale as vicar Ashley Thomas, will be one of the speakers at a two-day festival in the city.

John learned much about what it’s like to live with dementia while playing the role and will talk about his experience at The Dukes on May 17.

The Dukes is celebrating three years of its work for people with dementia by staging a festival from May 17-18.

“Staging a national event like this is an exciting development for The Dukes,” said Gil Graystone, The Dukes inclusive film and theatre officer and festival organiser.

“Please join us to explore, share and discover how the arts are revealing new ways of entering the world of people living with dementia and helping them to continue enjoying richer fuller lives.”

The guest speakers joining John at Creative Adventures in Dementia will be Wendy Mitchell, author of Somebody I Used To Know, the first memoir written by someone living with dementia.

Journalist and author, Nicci Gerrard will also take to the stage. Nicci is the co-founder of John’s Campaign for the right to stay with people with dementia in hospitals and for the right of people with dementia to be supported by their family.

The festival will show how the Lancaster theatre’s A Life More Ordinary project has touched the lives of people living with dementia. Creative Adventures in Dementia is open to people living with dementia, family, friends, health and care professionals, artists, researchers and clinical commissioning teams. To book call 01524 598501.