Electric car charging points near me: charge points in Lancashire, which network to use and how much it costs

According to recent estimates, the UK now has more than 200,000 electric cars zooming up and down its roads.

Many believe that the move towards electric is a key part of the country becoming more environmentally friendly, but the switch does present certain new challenges for drivers.

Some points do now offer pay-as-you-go contactless payments for non-members. Picture: Shutterstock

First and foremost, there’s the matter of where to charge your electric vehicle. While charging can be done at home or at work if the facilities are available, most drivers will also find themselves making use of public charging points.

How do public charging points work?

To use a charging point, it is recommended that EV drivers become a member of a Public Charging Network. There is a wide range of companies that provide charging networks, from national companies such as ZeroNet, to region-specific ones like ChargePlace Scotland.

Most charging can be done at home, but you never know when youll need a top-up. Picture: Shutterstock

Methods also vary between companies – some provide an RFID card with which to access their services, while others offer an app. Many now provide both options.

Though most charging points require an account to be set up with the appropriate charging network, some now also offer a contactless pay-as-you-go option.

Different EVs require different chargers, so it’s important to become a member of a network with points that will suit your car. You’ll also want to select one with charging points in locations that are convenient for you.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary between different companies, so you may want to take that into account as well. Although many charging points are free to use, most of the faster ones will charge a fee. Often, this will include a flat connection fee, as well as a cost per time spent and energy used.

For example, ZeroNet charges no membership fee and many of its charging points are free to access, though customers are advised to check with the specific point first.

ChargePlace Scotland charge £20 per year for the use of an RFID card, but also offer a free app which can be used to access their charging points.

Where are the charging points in Lancashire?

Here’s a list of all the EV charging points currently available in Lancashire. For details of each charge point’s address, network and type of charger, visit the Preston Zapmap or the Chorley Zapmap.

Preston

2-4 Lawson Street

St Georges Shopping Centre

Preston Bus Centre

Angelo's Preston

Avenham Car Park

Winckley Square

Fishergate Car Park

Renault Dealership: Lookers Preston

Block C, West Strand

Chorley Group Nissan Preston

Bowker BMW Preston

Walton-le-Dale

80 Malthouse Way

Fred Coupe Nissan Preston

The Anderton Arms

Booths Fulwood Preston

The Sherwood

Booths Penwotham

Renault Dealership: Arnold Clark Automobiles

Central Park Road

Chorley

Chorley Flat Iron Car Park

119-127 Market Street

56 Water Street

Asda - Chorley

Renault Dealership: Clock Garage (Chorley) Ltd

Chorley Nissan

Linden

Welcome Break Charnock Richard (South)

Days Inn Charnock Richard

McHooligan

Matt and Kirsty’s

Electric Cars UK at Thorntrees Garage

Adjacent Layland Library

Rivington Services M61 (South)

Sceptre Point Sceptre Way

Holly Place

Regal Gaming & Leisure

Dunkirk Lane