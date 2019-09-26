Eco-friendly living

Have your say

Contemporary four-bed home includes energy saving features

An absolutely stunning, detached family house on a generous sized plot, boasting a stylish interior and situated in a popular and convenient residential area.

This impressive and unique four-bedroom eco/environmentally friendly property has been thoughtfully designed with a modern family in mind.

Completed in 2012 and built and finished to high and exacting standards, the property displays a high attention to detail with a contemporary finish.

It has a rainwater harvesting system, solar water heating and a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system ensuring the property produces a low dwelling emissions rate.

This saves on running costs and also helps the environment.

Key features include a lounge/piano room to the front of the property with built-in surround sound, stunning open-plan living area with bespoke German manufactured kitchen, a family area and a dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors out onto the rear decking area.

To the first floor there is an alluring master suite with bedroom, dressing room with a laundry chute to the utility, en-suite wet room and balcony overlooking the rear garden, three further double bedrooms and a luxurious Villeroy & Boch bathroom.

There is a slate driveway to the front with parking and shrub borders and an integral garage and extensive tiered rear garden.

Address: Brookside Road, Fulwood

Price: £425,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

