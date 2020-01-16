Don’t miss out on this spacious semi-detached in popular location in Fulwood

Have your say

An unmissable opportunity to purchase this deceptively spacious semi detached property; nestled in a quiet yet popular location within Fulwood.

The property is convenient for local amenities such as several schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, bus routes and main motorway connections. Benefitting from a recently constructed extension to the rear of the property, allowing an abundance of contemporary living space.

On internal inspection the property briefly comprises; entrance hallway, lounge, modern open plan kitchen - with high gloss wall and base units, some integrated appliances and a central island - and family area, modern three piece bathroom suite and three sizable bedrooms.

Externally the property affords a spacious driveway to the front and side, providing ample off road parking and a beautifully tended rear garden offering great outdoor space, ideal for evening entertainment.

Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the superb property on offer. Currently being offered with no further chain.

62 St Clares Avenue, Fulwood.

£187,500

01772 399122

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-64314459.html