Deceptively spacious - inside and out!

Have your say

Three-bedroom terraced house offers plenty of room

A fantastic opportunity to buy this deceptively spacious end terrace house in Ashton.

-

Set in a popular location, the house has the desirable added benefit of a block- paved double driveway.

It is within easy reach of local amenities, schools, main motorway connections, the Royal Preston Hospital and Preston city centre .

The house comprises of an entrance hall with understairs storage cupboard, dining room with bay window and contemporary electric fire, lounge, galley-style contemporary kitchen, master bedroom with fitted German furniture and two further bedrooms.

On top of all this, there is a front garden and a secluded enclosed rear garden with a shed.

-

Perfect for a first time buyer or a family looking for a spacious and affordable home

Address: Tulketh Brow, Ashton

Price: £135,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000