Cut this out and keep it! You might be needing it in January

Takeaway Review: Spice Fusion, Bamber Bridge

The most wonderfully expensive time of the year is, it’s safe to say, now in full swing. And if you’re not looking to save a few quid here and there now, if you’re anything like me, you certainly will be by the end of all this seasonal silliness.

-

But if beans on toast again is too much to bear, check your pockets for some change, have a whip round and treat yourself to a Christmas curry from Spice Fusion.

Another one of those you only hear about when their menu drops on your doormat, Significant Other tells me Spice Fusion used to be a different establishment which was not exactly one our favourites and received something of a roasting on these here pages.

New people or just a new name? There was only one way to find out.

Strangely absent on Just Eat - and stranger still having no website - it wasn’t just the telephone bells that were ringing as we phoned through our order. But it arrived, neatly packed and smelling delicious well within the quoted time.

Having no inclination whatsoever to dissect their really quite extensive menu of curries, burgers, kebabs and pizzas plus dozens of sides, breads and sundries, we had been super lazy and opted for a set meal for two. And at just £16.50 for a popadum and chutneys each, seekh kebab, onion bhajis, salad, chicken bhuna, chicken tikka masala, pilau rice and a nan bread, there wasn’t much less in it than we usually order. Bargain!

So the box had been ticked for quantity, that just left the quality to come up to scratch. And while it may not be the finest we’ve ever had it certainly wasn’t the worst.

The popadoms, not exactly super fresh, still had plenty of that delicate crunchiness and the accompanying three chutneys were tasty and zingy.

And the starters didn’t disappoint either - the bhaji’s were crispy on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside and the seekh kebab was lean, meaty and dotted with fresh herbs. The salad, something I’m always a little wary of with takeaway curries, was cool, fresh and crisp.

As for the curries themselves, both had plenty of tender chicken but were lacking in vegetables and heat - in both flavour and temperature. The bhuna was our favourite of the two with plenty of rich, tasty sauce but the tikka masala resembled something more like a red korma with a too sweet, slightly coconutty taste.

But ultimately it was a pretty good curry for a bargain price. An affordable antidote to those January blues.

7/10

316 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6EH. Tel: 01772 337744

