Craft, art, dancing and singing - here's five things to do today....

Kokedama Workshop

The art of Kokedama (or ‘wrapped in moss’) originates from Japan and creates a containerless indoor garden.

The roots of a plant are wrapped in a ball of clay-like soil, surrounded with a layer of moss and secured with string to create a living work of art that can be hung up or placed in a dish.

Tonight in Penwortham, workshop leader Denise will provide guidance and give tips on how to maintain your Kokedama at home. All materials required to make the Kokedama, plus refreshments, are included.

See www.facebook.com/Gardeninglady for more.

Film Club

The Film Club is set to return to Preston’s Continental pub on South Meadow Lane. Tonight it’s the thrilling drama The Post starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, directed by Steven Spielberg. Entry is just £3.50 from 7pm. Call 01772 499425.

Skylarks Choir

Warm up your vocal chords and join Skylarks for a sing, tonight at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church on Station Road. Singing is from 7-8pm but everyone, including new members, is welcome from 6.45pm for a cuppa. Each session costs £4.

Painting for Pleasure Classes

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at St George’s Hall, Preston, every Tuesday.

See www.painting-classes-uk.net.

Line Dancing

If you have vowed to get fit this new year, why not have some fun at the same time? Join Sharon for her Line Dancing class, every Tuesday from 8pm at Knowle Green Village Hall near Longridge. It’s just £2.50 including drinks and biscuits. All welcome.