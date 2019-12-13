Could this be your first family home?

Have your say

Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached is well beautifully decorated throughout

Well presented contemporary semi-detached property set in a much sought-after residential location, convenient for access to the local amenities, schools, main motorway connections, Royal Preston Hospital and Preston city centre.

On internal inspection the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall with in-built storage cupboard, spacious lounge with wood-effect flooring and a central gas fire with a marble hearth and a wooden surround, a modern recently fitted dining kitchen with integrated oven and grill, three bedrooms and contemporary recently fitted bathroom.

To the front of the property there is a recently laid block paved driveway offering parking for three cars, a decorative slate front garden, fence enclosed low maintenance rear garden and a detached garage.

Address: Broadwood Drive, Preston

Price: £165,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811