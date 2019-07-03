Contemporary property

A bespoke exclusive home set in a stunning landscape with woodland, river and rolling hills

A contemporary bespoke property withing an exclusive gated development in Little Eccleston.

-

The attractive modern property sits with four others in a stylish development and provides beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It is perfectly situated to oversee the picturesque landscape of the River Wyre and rolling hills.

With a contemporary, modern design, benefiting from innovative technology and excellent craftsmanship throughout, this is a rare opportunity not to be missed.

Stepping into the large entrance hall with feature Burlington stone wall, you are met with the view out over the garden and towards the river through the floor to ceiling Danish glass windows. In addition there is an open plan kitchen with island and the latest integrated appliances. Up a granite staircase is the secluded master bedroom.

The property also has a spacious lounge, a further two spacious bedrooms, one with en suite and one with its own bathroom, under floor heating, a further bedroom and a studio facing onto woodland is also situated in the garden.

-

Address: Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston

Price: £950,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000