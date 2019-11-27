Classic Lancastrian farmhouse with exposed brick and beams on the market for £695,000

Set amidst the rolling Lancastrian countryside in the nestled town of Bolton-by-Bowland, this property - named Little Monubent Farm - is a truly lovely home.

An immaculate four-bedroom detached house on the market for £695,000 with Purplebricks, this home hash two reception rooms and a double garage. Crisp and tidy inside with a beautiful kitchen and masses of space, the house also boasts an appealing outside, with large paved dining areas and approximately three quarters of an acre. Take a look around...

