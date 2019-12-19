Classic five-bed family mansion on the market for a cool £1.1m
Finished to a perfecting standard, this sprawling family mansion is on the market for £1.1m, and - with its class - you can see why.
A gorgeous five-bed detached house in Ormskirk on the market for £1,100,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents, this home boasts four reception rooms, four bathrooms, a brand-new kitchen, a games room, and a beautiful orangery. Car fanatics take notice: this place has teems of parking space with a forecourt parking area, a double garage, and a detached triple garage to the rear of the property. It's a classic. Take a look around...
Exterior (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)