Spark! will be attracting attention at this year's Winckley Square Christmas concert (Photo: RAVPhotography)

There will be a piper, carols, ukulele music and entertainment at the concert on Sunday, December 12 in Winckley Square gardens from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The gardens are in the heart of Preston, just a short walk from Fishergate.

Steve Harrison of the Friends (FoWS) said: "The most important aspect of the day is for the people of Preston, Lancashire and their friends from far and wide to come together for a traditional celebration in the historic heart of Preston. To be in the fresh air for safety but to be together as part of society and to enjoy life! All are welcome. The entertainment is free."

Kenny the piper will be playing at this year's Christmas concert in Winckley Square

The Mayor of Preston will officially open the event and from 3.30pm there will be traditional carol singing by the Christmas Tree in the centre of the Square.

Steve said: "St Stephen’s Choir not only lead the singing but provide word sheets, so no one has an excuse for not joining in. The Inbetweeners are next with their ukuleles. They are a local group who have played in the Square before and proved to be immensely popular. This time their performance will feature Christmas songs. "

Next on will be the attention capturing SPARK! drumming act. Steve added: " SPARK!.Drummers literally light up the place. They will wow all the family."

There will also be an appearance by a piper. Steve continued: "Kenny on bagpipes is a Winckley favourite and his sounds are loved by one an all. There will be food and drink on sale and short breaks between acts, when visitors can buy Peter’s Parched Peas, mulled wine, mince pies, hot dogs, ale, tea, coffee, biscuits, prosecco."

Winckley Square Gardens lit up, pictured at a previous Christmas concert

Due to the pandemic FoWS had to suspend their usual programme of events for 18 months from March 2020 to September 2021. But they were able to provide Zoom talks on Winckley Square heritage topics for groups.

In 2020 instead of a Christmas Concert in the Gardens the FoWS produced a virtual Christmas Celebration video which told the stories of some characters from the Square’s history. You can still watch ‘A Winckley Christmas Cracker!’ on YouTube here

Guided walks in and around Winckley Square resumed in September with more than 20 fully subscribed walks in the past three months. FoWS members have also recently visited venues across the county to provide illustrated talks about the history of the Square and its people.

* For more 'A Winckley Christmas Cracker' see here