But it's made all the more special when there's a new arrival in the house learning all about the magic of the festive season.

We asked for your pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas and we've popped a selection into a gallery below. There were so many we couldn't possibly include them all, but you can check out more on Facebook HERE

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Luca and Theo, both 11 months old, celebrating their first Christmas. Picture from Aimee Palmer Photo Sales

2. Lucy, three months old. Picture: Mel Mason Photo Sales

3. Halle. Picture from Charlotte Rose Pickthall Photo Sales

4. Isla, nine weeks old. Picture from Sam Hayward Photo Sales