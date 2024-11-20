Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Christmas edition of Songs of Praise will broadcast live on BBC One from a village church in Lancashire.

The festive edition of the popular TV programme will take place at St Michael and All Angels church in Croston near Leyland on Sunday, December 22.

The Grade II-listed parish church has been deemed ‘at risk’ due to the poor condition of its roof and efforts are under way to raise the funds needed to fix it.

Concerns about the roof led to St Michael & All Angels being added to Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk Register’ a few years ago. The church was described as being at “immediate risk” and has struggled to raise the necessary funds to pay for repairs.

The poor condition of the church is not immediately apparent when entering the beautiful and much-loved interior, but there are fears the church could be forced to close if repairs are not made.

Church architect Rebecca Grimshaw said the BBC broadcast of Songs of Praise from St Michael and All Angels this Christmas is a huge privilege as she calls for action to be taken to save the church and others like it for future generations.

She said: “This Grade II* Listed church encapsulates many of the issues facing our heritage today.

“As a church they have limited access to funds and previously available grant money is much, much harder to come by these days.

“Urgent repairs to this historic gem are needed, hence its inclusion on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register, a nation-wide list of buildings at risk of being lost and most in need of safeguarding for the future.

“Urgent action needs to be taken to help save churches. An estimated 3,500 churches have closed in the last 10 years.

“As a country, the UK has some of the most historic and beautiful churches to be found anywhere in the world. But many are already at risk of closing for good if urgent action is not taken.

“In England, there are now 969 places of worship on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register – with 55 being added in 2024.”

She added: “Churches are far more than just religious places of worship for dwindling congregations. They are social hubs, community centres offering help and support for health and wellbeing.

“The National Churches Trust recently updated their ‘House of Good’ report on churches. Their research shows that the UK’s 38,500 churches contribute over £50 billion of economic and social good every year.

“Health research shows that churches in the UK are providing essential services that would relieve the NHS of costs of £8.4 billion every year. But church buildings are dangerously underfunded, with many falling into disrepair and facing closure.

“Many of these churches are serving very deprived communities, such as those in the North West.”

“As well as extending the existing VAT reclaim scheme (called the ‘Listed Places of Worship Grants scheme’), the Government could also provide funding to support church buildings, many of which are struggling to pay repair bills and stay open.

“Without grant support even more churches will need to close or be unable to pay for repairs, putting our valuable heritage at risk.”

Songs of Praise will be broadcast from Croston Parish Church on BBC 1 on Sunday, December 22.