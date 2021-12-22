Need some Elf on the Shelf ideas? We're here to help

Elf on the Shelf: 35 quick, easy and simple ideas to get you through the final week before Christmas

The finishing line is in sight, and it's getting tougher to come up with Elf on the Shelf ideas, isn't it?

By Adam Lord
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:02 am

As the clock ticks towards Christmas thinking of simple ways to keep kids entertained with the Elf gets tricky.

Thankfully, we're here to help. After canvassing our readers, we've run down some quick and easy ways to get you to Christmas Day.

1.

Mandy Mitchell says: "Elf came with the biggest presents for them! Shame it was just their school bags!! Still makes me laugh now."

2.

Lucy Phair says: "They spent ages looking for him, they ran out of time before school, they were surprised when they got in the car!"

3.

Michelle Jayden

4.

Nikki Turner

