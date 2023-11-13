News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

34 magical retro pictures of local children in Preston schools’ Christmas Nativity plays from the 2000s

It’s that time of year when attention turns once again to the school Nativity play.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT

In honour of that time, we’ve delved into the archive to find the best Christmas pictures of school Nativities gone by, capturing the magic of the festive period. So, as kids rehearse ahead of this year’s winter season, we take a look back at performances gone by.

Still looking for more retro content? Check out these recent pieces…

Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years

15 classic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Lane down the years, from roadworks and homes to businesses and pubs#

33 old school historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1974, from North End and bands to politics and trains

The three wise men and shepherds visit Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the traditional Nativity presented by St Ignatius Primary School

1. 2000s Preston Nativities

The three wise men and shepherds visit Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the traditional Nativity presented by St Ignatius Primary School Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006

2. 2000s Preston Nativities

A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child

3. 2000s Preston Nativities

The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Schoolchildren from Roebuck Primary School performing 'The Christmas Star' in 2008

4. 2000s Preston Nativities

Schoolchildren from Roebuck Primary School performing 'The Christmas Star' in 2008 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Preston