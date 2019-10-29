Chinese tea tasting session on offer in Preston

Have your say

A Chinese tea tasting session will give participants the chance to try out new flavours.

The workshop, hosted by the Confucius Institute at The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), will also show visitors how tea is brewed.

An event spokesman said: “You’ll get the chance to familiarise yourself with the different types of teas, learn how they’re made and brewed. You’ll get the opportunity to sample teas from varying regions, giving you the chance to explore the diverse flavours.”

The concept of tea culture is referred to in Chinese as chayi meaning “the art of drinking tea”, or cha wenhua which means “tea culture”.

People drink tea on casual and formal occasions and it is also used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The Chinese Tea Tasting session takes place at UCLan Media Factory in Kirkham Street on Tuesday, November 19 between 2pm and 3pm.