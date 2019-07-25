Cherry Pie Coffee and Co at new market hall in Preston undergoes refurbishment to keep cold out

A cafe at Preston’s new Market Hall is getting walls and roof to keep warm in the winter.

Cherry Pie Coffee and Co is shut for two weeks while the refurbishment takes place.

Sugar Rush sweet shop is closing its stall at Preston indoor markets on Saturday, July 27. A sign at the stall blames conditions within the market.

In a statement online a spokesman for Cherry Pie Coffee and Co said: “We will be closed for the next two weeks for a refurb.

“Exciting things ahead.

“We’re getting walls and a roof so we hopefully won’t freeze to death in winter.”

The Post also believes that Brew and Bake coffee shop is also relocating - but within the glass hall.

Since the new Market Hall opened in February 2018 traders have complained of the cold in the glass structure.

In an effort to stop a draught running through the hall Preston City Council even built new doors to act as a buffer to keep the warmth in but traders still say the space is too cold in Winter.

In May this year traders complained of an all time low in footfall as stalls vacated the hall and custom was hit with building work going on.

Sam Livesey, owner of the family butchers at Preston Market Hall and chairman of the Trader’s Association sent a letter to city leaders urging them to ‘ease our burden’ in May.

He now says he is expecting a response imminently from the council.

“A response is imminent,” he said. “We are trying to work together. Hopefully the council are taking things on board and we are waiting to see what comes out.

“We want a market Preston can be proud of.

“It requires full occupancy to be sustainable with a range of offerings.”

Meanwhile a notice at Sugar Rush says it is closing on Saturday, July 27 ‘due to conditions within the market‘.