Campaigners lose women's state pension age battle

Thousands of Lancashire women will lose out after the High Court rejected a claim that quickly raising the pension age for women was unfair.

Nearly four million UK women born in the 1950s have been affected by the changes, introduced by successive governments in an attempt to ensure "pension age equalisation", which have raised the state pension age from 60 to 66.

Two claimants - Julie Delve, 61, and Karen Glynn, 63 - took the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to court, arguing that raising their pension age "unlawfully discriminated against them on the grounds of age, sex, and age and sex combined".

The pair, supported by campaign group Backto60, also claimed they were not given adequate notice in order to be able to adjust to the changes.

But, giving judgment in London on Thursday, Lord Justice Irwin and Mrs Justice Whipple dismissed the claim.

In a summary of the court's decision, the judges said: "There was no direct discrimination on grounds of sex, because this legislation does not treat women less favourably than men in law.

"Rather it equalises a historic asymmetry between men and women and thereby corrects historic direct discrimination against men."

The court also rejected the claimants' argument that the policy was discriminatory based on age, adding that even if it was "it could be justified on the facts".

The WASPI campaign argued that raising the retirement age for women retirement age so quickly and with little notice had left many women poorer and unable to plan their retirement.

It had called for interim payments to women - many of whom have been told they can't now claim their state pension until they are 66.

But many born before a certain cut-off date have been able to claim from the age of 63.

Joanne Welch from the Backto60 campaign said outside court: "Where do we go from here? Well, where will the Government go from here is the better question."

She referred to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge during the Tory leadership campaign to look at the state pension age issue with "fresh vigour", adding: "We will be holding you to that undertaking."

She told supporters: "There is no doubt whatsoever that this is discrimination."

She said she was "rather puzzled" by the court's ruling, but added: "We can take this, we've got broad shoulders."

As Ms Welch finished a brief statement, supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice chanted: "The fight goes on."