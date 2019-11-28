BURGER.inc Leyland: We test a Texan tea with a menu as big as Dallas

Just Eat was made for weather like this.

It’s cold, dark and raining bordering on sleet, and the thought of going out again at this time is about as appealing as a Christmas general election.

Texan Ranger Burger

Call it lazy, but we’ve all got so used to clicking a few buttons on the phone and having our food delivered straight to our doors that it’s become second nature.

So much so that a recent takeover bid for the Just Eat platform valued the company at over £5 billion pounds.

While I chew over my first million-making scheme, I’ll just make Just Eat a few more bob.

Browsing the site’s restaurants near me, I was attracted by a lurid bright pink and neon green thumbnail icon for BURGER.inc, giving it a Miami Vice-like feel and an immediate eye-catching headstart over its many competitors.

Texas BBQ pizza

It’s located on Leyland's ‘takeaway alley’ (Chapel Brow) where the competition is fierce, and the menu here is immense; pizza, wraps, burgers, fried chicken, shakes - you name it, you can probably find it here.

The pizza section alone boasts a choice of 16, all promising ‘a taste like a trip to Italy’ and all with extra donner and cheese available.

And there are as many varieties of burger too, so my advice would be to start ordering early, especially if, like me, you’re hopelessly indecisive.

With a very hungry Mrs drumming her fingers impatiently, I panic bought a burger and a pizza for a fair test, and added some chilli cheese nuggets and a chilli dip for good measure.

In my rush I realised I’d gone all out Texan; a Texan Ranger Burger and a Texas BBQ pizza, probably because of my habit of being drawn to the word in the mistaken belief that everything will be bigger.

The burger comes as a meal for £7.69, which includes fries, a sauce dip and a drink.

Two chargrilled 4oz beef patties with double cheese, donner meat, crispy bacon rashers, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, curly leaf lettuce, red onions and fresh tomato were a decent enough challenge for any cowboy, but the finishing touch was a caramelised toasted brioche bun, making it not only taste good, but look pretty fine too.

The smokey BBQ-based pizza was loaded with mozzarella, tomato, chicken, minced meat, green peppers, red onions and herbs, and we added jalapeno peppers to put a little Mex in the Tex. The toppings were generous, the jalapenos added just enough fire and the 9- inch option was plenty big enough to share.

All in all, as the Texans say, ‘Not plum but pert near’ - a really enjoyable meal and with a menu bigger than Dallas, I’ll be back for another mosey soon.