BGT comedian performs at Preston Guild Hall

Britain’s Got Talent and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act comedian Daliso Chaponda has announced his debut stand up tour for 2018 entitled ‘What The African Said…’.

The Malawian born stand up was a stand-out star from last year’s show, capturing the nations hearts and garnering over 8 million Facebook views and 9 million on YouTube.

The ‘What The African Said…’ tour takes in 31 dates across the UK including Preston Guild Hall on Friday, April 6.

The show is about recent news, old news, fake news, and stories that were never quite but was almost news.

It is also a show about the things we say to each other; gossip, tall stories and of course declarations of love.

Tickets for the show are priced at £16.50.

Call the Box Office tel: 01772 804444.