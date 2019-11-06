Bespoke home is high spec, inside and out

There's plenty of space in this detached property

This bespoke recently constructed detached house is in a much sought after location.

It has been built to a very high specification with high quality handcrafted fixtures and fittings throughout and an in-built sound system both inside and out.

To the ground floor is a grand hall with stunning oak staircase to the first floor galleried landing; main lounge with multi- fuel burning stove; study with fitted cupboards and shelving; downstairs WC; open-plan living dining kitchen with two sets of bi-folding doors leading out to the rear garden; cloakroom with fitted storage cupboards; sun room with floor to ceiling windows; games room; gym with bi-folding doors to the rear and two walk in storage cupboards and a steam/sauna room.

To the first floor there is a master suite with bedroom, en suite shower room, dressing room and access to the rear balcony; two further double bedrooms with en-suites; a fourth double bedroom with access to the balcony; a utility room and main bathroom with exquisite circular central bath and French doors to the balcony.

The loft has been boarded out and has UPVC windows, so could potentially be converted to create two/three extra bedrooms.

The property is set in very private grounds with a large electric gate, wall, fence and hedge borders, resin driveway parking for numerous cars and front, rear and side gardens. There is a fabulous outdoor covered seating area with a fireplace; and a triple detached garage.

Address: Fowler Lane, Leyland

Price: £1,350,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

