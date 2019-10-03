Bamber Bridge funeral directors raise their teacups for a sweet Macmillan fund-raiser

A pair of Bamber Bridge funeral directors brewed up a fabulous fund-raiser to help people living with cancer.

Martina Nicholson and Jane Johnson dished out a selection of tasty cakes during a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Bamber Bridge Co-op Funeralcare last Friday.

Linda Burns from Lostock Hall won one of the raffle prizes.

The pair raised a fantastic £100 through the sale of cakes, brews and raffle tickets.

Martina said: "We were delighted with the turn out. It was a very busy afternoon and the support from the local community and businesses with regards to raffle prizes and donations was brilliant. Thank you to everyone who attended."