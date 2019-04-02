Baker Street: Take a look around Preston's new bar on Avenham Street A new bar with a hint of 1920s vintage is going down a storm in Preston Baker Street has opened in what used to be SoBar in Avenham Street. Take a look around: Baker Street's well-stocked bar area jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Those looking for a refined night out in the city are already flocking to the venue jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Supervisor Jeff Marsh said: We opened just weeks ago and its just different - nice and refreshing. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Its stylish, its something we dont see in Preston a lot. Its modern and vintage. Its got a great feel to it." jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4